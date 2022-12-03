Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 13,601 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Airgain were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Airgain by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Airgain by 20.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 59,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Airgain

AIRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Articles

