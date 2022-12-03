Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 43.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $358,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UNTY stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $301.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.29%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

