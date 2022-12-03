Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46,958 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 424,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $775.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.70.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

