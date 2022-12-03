Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACNB by 256.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ACNB by 253.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ACNB in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ACNB by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ACNB in the first quarter worth about $275,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th.

Insider Transactions at ACNB

ACNB Price Performance

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,880 shares in the company, valued at $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 115 shares of company stock worth $3,764. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

ACNB Profile

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

See Also

