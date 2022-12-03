Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

