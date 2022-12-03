Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 35.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lear by 25.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

NYSE LEA opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.