Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 425.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

