Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris Dividend Announcement

PII opened at $116.56 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

