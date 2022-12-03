Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $139,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

