Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 9,090 IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDT during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in IDT during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDT during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDT opened at $26.87 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $685.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.10.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

