Trexquant Investment LP Buys 7,752 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 45.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 181,741 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,988,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 467.6% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 1.0 %

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.80. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

