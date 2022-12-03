Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GUSH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GUSH opened at $173.04 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average of $166.32.

