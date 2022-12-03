Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $257,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

