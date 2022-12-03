Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 20,825 OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 82.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Brian Choi bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,176,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,198,029.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 32,621 shares of company stock worth $365,264 over the last 90 days. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $25.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.72%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

