Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 5,133 Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CCSI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

NASDAQ CCSI opened at 57.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of 53.72 and a 200 day moving average of 50.90. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of 37.75 and a 1 year high of 65.68.

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.