Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 748 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $344.74 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.58.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

