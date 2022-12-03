Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Celestica Stock Down 0.3 %

Celestica Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.