Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

