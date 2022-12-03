Trexquant Investment LP Has $213,000 Holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,270,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 222,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.58.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

