Trexquant Investment LP Has $225,000 Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Unifi were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,502 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 50.9% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,895 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 769,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 125.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 99.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unifi

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,691,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,040.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,003 shares of company stock valued at $749,894. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $8.76 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a PE ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFI. TheStreet lowered shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

