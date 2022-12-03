Trexquant Investment LP Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 12.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $377.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

