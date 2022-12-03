Trexquant Investment LP Has $238,000 Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 18.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188,656 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Wabash National by 3.3% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 337,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $83,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.70. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

