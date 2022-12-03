Trexquant Investment LP Invests $215,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

PEJ opened at $39.45 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

