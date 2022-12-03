Trexquant Investment LP Invests $218,000 in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

About Life Time Group

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.21. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.