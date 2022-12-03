Trexquant Investment LP Invests $226,000 in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at POINT Biopharma Global

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,473 shares of company stock worth $229,158. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $702.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

