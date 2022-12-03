Trexquant Investment LP Invests $228,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.