Trexquant Investment LP Invests $233,000 in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alico by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 199.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 375.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alico Stock Up 0.1 %

Alico Dividend Announcement

Shares of Alico stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alico’s payout ratio is 46.40%.

Insider Transactions at Alico

In related news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alico Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Stories

