Trexquant Investment LP Invests $234,000 in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,256 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 181.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 217,778 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Banc of California by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 391,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 172,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banc of California by 58.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 134,274 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.8% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 26.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 494,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BANC opened at $16.79 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

