Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

Shares of RNR opened at $187.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $189.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.