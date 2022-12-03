Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 102.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCPL. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

