Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $228,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,352,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,309,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

