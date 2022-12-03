Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $230,000 Investment in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,181 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 3.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLCA opened at $13.29 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

