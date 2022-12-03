Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $239,000 Investment in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 49.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 29.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

In other Tiptree news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $419,535. Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Price Performance

Tiptree Announces Dividend

TIPT opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $506.82 million, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.13. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Tiptree

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.