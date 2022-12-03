Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 149.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 46.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

KVH Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

KVH Industries Profile

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

