Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 16,313 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139,786 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 400,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 73,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth $2,137,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Harrow Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,085 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,185,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,117,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

