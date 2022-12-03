Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $79.56 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.