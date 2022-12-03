Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after buying an additional 499,750 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 798,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $6,427,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNE stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $291.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.39. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $67.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.92 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

