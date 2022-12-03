Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 10,039 Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR opened at $27.92 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $318.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

