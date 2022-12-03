Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 8,720 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %
FATE stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $66.56.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
