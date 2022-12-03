Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 9,035 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Neogen by 28.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Neogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 22,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $16.43 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts have commented on NEOG shares. William Blair raised shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

