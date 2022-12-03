Trexquant Investment LP Sells 16,207 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $42,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,609 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 173.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,016 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $19,967,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $256,377. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

