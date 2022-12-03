Trexquant Investment LP Sells 48,741 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,741 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after acquiring an additional 72,943 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 343,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of BE opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.87. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $82,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,547.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,531 shares of company stock worth $697,417 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

