Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,142 Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amryt Pharma were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 0.31. Amryt Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

AMYT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

