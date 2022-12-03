Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,332 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Granite Construction by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Granite Construction by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 405,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 168,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 30,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $40.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

GVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

