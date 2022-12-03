Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,236 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 138.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Valvoline news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

