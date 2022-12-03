Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,236 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 138.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Insider Transactions at Valvoline
Valvoline Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.37.
Valvoline Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.
Valvoline Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valvoline (VVV)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.