Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,674 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Vicor by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vicor by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.05. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $141.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

