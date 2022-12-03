Trexquant Investment LP Takes $211,000 Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,542.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 53,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 50,649 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 520,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

EVC stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $466.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.04. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In related news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

