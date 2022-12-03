Trexquant Investment LP Takes $215,000 Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 3.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 513,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Clarus had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Insider Activity at Clarus

In other news, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

