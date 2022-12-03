Trexquant Investment LP Takes $215,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $154.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $155.91.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.