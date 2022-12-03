Trexquant Investment LP Takes $228,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Select Medical by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE SEM opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

